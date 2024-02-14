ZRP Officers Unleash Dogs On Schoolchildren On Valentine's Day
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it will conduct a full inquiry into allegations that police officers unleashed dogs on learners from St Faith High School in Manicaland during a demonstration on Valentine’s Day.
This comes after a video clip showing a police officer setting a dog on a male learner who was among dozens of learners who were protesting went viral on social media platforms.
In a statement posted on X by the ZRP official’s account, police said full details about the incident will be released once investigations are completed. Reads the post:
The ZRP has taken note of a viral social media clip on alleged St Faith High School students and ZRP clashes and use of Police dogs during a purported pupils demonstration. Full details on the incident will be availed once the Officer Commanding Police Manicaland Province conducts a full inquiry and briefs the Commissioner-General of Police on what actually transpired.
According to The Manica Post, learners at St Faith’s Mission in Rusape on Wednesday demonstrated against their school’s Responsible Authority, the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
The protest followed a stand-off between the church, the school authorities and parents over the payment of a US$600 mission fund.
After holding an interactive session with Makoni District Acting Schools Inspector, Mr Tambama and Mr Mukorera from the Public Service Commission, the St Faith’s High learners were then addressed by their school head Arnold Makamba at Makoni District Education offices in Rusape.
It is not yet clear why police details unleashed dogs on schoolchildren and also the extent of the injuries suffered by the learners.
Watch the video below:
More: Pindula News