ZRP Officers Unleash Dogs On Schoolchildren On Valentine's Day

5 minutes ago Wed, 14 Feb 2024 14:02:15 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it will conduct a full inquiry into allegations that police officers unleashed dogs on learners from St Faith High School in Manicaland during a demonstration on Valentine’s Day.

This comes after a video clip showing a police officer setting a dog on a male learner who was among dozens of learners who were protesting went viral on social media platforms.

In a statement posted on X by the ZRP official’s account, police said full details about the incident will be released once investigations are completed. Reads the post:

