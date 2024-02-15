Botswana Independent Electoral Commission Officials Visit ZEC

8 minutes ago Thu, 15 Feb 2024 11:28:32 GMT

A delegation from Botswana’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) visited Zimbabwe from 13 to 14 February on a benchmarking mission as that country prepares to hold its general elections this year.

The Herald reported that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will assist the IEC in the management of electoral activities as well as the conducting of elections.

IEC’s two-member delegation comprised Osupile Maroba, who is the chief public relations officer, and Malefho Gopolang, the policy development and voter education manager.

