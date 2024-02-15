Botswana Independent Electoral Commission Officials Visit ZEC
A delegation from Botswana’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) visited Zimbabwe from 13 to 14 February on a benchmarking mission as that country prepares to hold its general elections this year.
The Herald reported that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will assist the IEC in the management of electoral activities as well as the conducting of elections.
IEC’s two-member delegation comprised Osupile Maroba, who is the chief public relations officer, and Malefho Gopolang, the policy development and voter education manager.
Speaking at a recent media conference in Harare. ZEC’s chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana said:
A two-member delegation from the Independent Electoral Commission of the Republic of Botswana has visited the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on a benchmarking mission in preparation for the October 2024 Botswana General Elections.
The benchmarking exercise will mainly focus on the management of electoral activities and the conduct of elections…
ZEC will also illustrate publicity activities such as its radio programmes, use of social media platforms and the website as well as rebranding initiatives to the visitors.
Silaigwana said the visit also served as an endorsement of Zimbabwe’s recent general elections held on 23 August 2023.
