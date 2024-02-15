Bulawayo Council Urged To Regularise "Mushikashika"

Speaking to the Chronicle, Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) chairman Winos Dube said there is a need for the council and leaders of taxi associations to meet to map a way forward. He said:

Pirate taxis are also an interested party in the transport sector because, in some suburbs, residents rely on them for transport. Authorities must also try and engage them to regularise their operations.



These pirate taxi operators also pose a danger to human life as they are always speeding whenever they encounter police. They should be registered in terms of the law and offered places of operation.

The Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor David Coltart said the local authority is not opposed to registering pirate taxis as long as they abide by the law. He said:

If there are public entities interested in operating in the transport sector they have to apply and follow the necessary channels. This is done to protect the people from harm, as most of these taxis are driven by unlicensed individuals. They need to be properly licensed and go through a vetting system. We cannot, as a city, have an unregulated system that causes chaos and mayhem.

The transport crisis has mostly affected commuters from the city’s northern and eastern suburbs which are only serviced by pirate taxis.

A Honda Fit driver, who plies the Matopos road route, Dumani Ndhlovu told the Chronicle that they are willing to cooperate with police and the council for them to regularise their operations.

