Civil Servants Push For Urgent NJNC Meeting

6 minutes ago Thu, 15 Feb 2024 05:36:03 GMT

Civil servants have pleaded with the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, July Moyo to convene an urgent National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting to address their demands for better salaries.

The NJNC is a platform that brings together government representatives and public sector unions aimed at addressing civil servants’ concerns.

In a letter addressed to Moyo, Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) acting president Goodwill Taderera said the continuous erosion of civil servants’ salaries has driven them deeper into poverty. He said:

