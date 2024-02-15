Civil Servants Push For Urgent NJNC Meeting
Civil servants have pleaded with the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, July Moyo to convene an urgent National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting to address their demands for better salaries.
The NJNC is a platform that brings together government representatives and public sector unions aimed at addressing civil servants’ concerns.
In a letter addressed to Moyo, Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) acting president Goodwill Taderera said the continuous erosion of civil servants’ salaries has driven them deeper into poverty. He said:
The situation is no longer sustainable, as many of these devoted public servants are struggling to meet even the most basic of needs due to the erosion of their salary values in the face of continuous economic pressures.
The noble calling of public service should neither be a silent promise of hardship nor a path to poverty, yet many civil service workers are now submerged in financial distress, finding it challenging to uphold their roles and provide for their families.
A motivated civil service is the backbone of efficient and effective public administration. Their welfare is directly correlated with the welfare of the nation.
Over the past few years, civil servants have been demanding at least US$800 for the lowest-paid employee up from US$540 they used to earn pre-2018 when the economy was still dollarised.
Civil servants earn about US$250 in hard currency and less than US$100 in worthless RTGS currency.
