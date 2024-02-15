Hatcliffe Women Arrested For Assaulting "Husband Snatcher" To Be Sentenced

The five women appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court on the 13th of February 2024 facing assault charges.

Allegations are that on 01 February 2024, the accused persons physically assaulted Alice Chaichai accusing her of having an affair with Mitchel Kariwo’s husband.

The accused persons dragged Chaichai out of her house and assaulted her using clenched fists, and open hands and kicked her until she became unconscious.

They also tore her clothes leaving her half-naked. A well-wisher then covered Chaichai with a piece of cloth.

Chaichai reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the Kanduza sibings, Tembo and Vinyungwi who all pleaded guilty to the charge.

The assault was recorded by bystanders and a video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms.

More: Pindula News

