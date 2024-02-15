PSL 2024 Season Full Fixtures Out, Highlanders Host Dynamos On Matchday One

6 minutes ago Thu, 15 Feb 2024 09:21:34 GMT

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2024 Castle Lager PSL fixtures with defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars away to Arenel Movers on Match Day One.

In the other matchday one fixtures, Herentals College hosts the ZIFA Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) champions (Bikita Minerals or Tenax), while ailing Harare giants CAPS United take on Chicken Inn.

Chibuka Super Cup winners, Dynamos are away to Highlanders, FC Platinum hosts Chegutu Pirates, and ZPC Kariba clash against TelOne.

Feedback