PSL 2024 Season Full Fixtures Out, Highlanders Host Dynamos On Matchday One
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2024 Castle Lager PSL fixtures with defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars away to Arenel Movers on Match Day One.
In the other matchday one fixtures, Herentals College hosts the ZIFA Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) champions (Bikita Minerals or Tenax), while ailing Harare giants CAPS United take on Chicken Inn.
Chibuka Super Cup winners, Dynamos are away to Highlanders, FC Platinum hosts Chegutu Pirates, and ZPC Kariba clash against TelOne.
2023 PSL runners-up Manica Diamonds host Simba Bhora, Greenfuel dates Bulawayo Chiefs, and Hwange versus Yadah complete the matchday one fixtures.
- HERENTALS COLLEGE FC V ZIFA ERSL CHAMPIONS
- CAPS UNITED FC V CHICKEN INN FC
- ARENEL MOVERS FC V NGEZI PLATINUM STARS FC
- FC PLATINUM V CHEGUTU PIRATES FC
- ZPC KARIBA FC V TELONE FC
- MANICA DIAMONDS FC V SIMBA BHORA FC
- GREENFUEL FC V BULAWAYO CHIEFS FC
- HIGHLANDERS FC V DYNAMOS FC
- HWANGE FC V YADAH FC
To download the full PSL 2024 fixture list, click the highlighted text.
More: Pindula News