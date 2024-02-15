Thomas Mapfumo Free To Come And Perform In Zimbabwe - Nick Mangwana

We have had conversations with Mr Thomas Mapfumo’s handlers, including Mukanya himself on the phone.

He wants to hold his swan song in Zimbabwe but he is scared that he will be arrested. For what?

Nobody is interested in him. At the culmination of the Second Republic, President ED did not declare a single Zimbabwean a persona non grata (PNG).

On the contrary, he asserted every Zimbabwean’s cardinal right to come home (including during COVID-19 lockdowns).

Mr Mapfumo and many other Zimbabweans did come home without any restrictions. Some continued their activities within and without the country afterwards.

We are a democratic State and we don’t arrest people for free speech that doesn’t break our laws. Mr Mapfumo is a soon-to-be octogenarian, and we wish him well in his remaining years. He has a lot of fans and detractors. That’s life. See you in Zimbabwe Mukanya.