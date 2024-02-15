Two South African Soldiers Killed In DRC

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirms that on 14 February 2024 at about 13h30, a mortar bomb landed inside one of the South African Contingent military bases inflicting casualties and injuries to the SANDF soldiers.

The RSA Contingent is part of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) that is deployed to support and assist the government of DRC in its effort to bring peace, security and stability in that region.

As a result of this indirect fire, the SANDF suffered two (2) fatalities and three (3) members sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the nearest Hospital in Goma for medical attention.

Details of this incident are still sketchy at the moment, further investigation will be conducted to determine the basis of the incident.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise, the Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Thabang Makwetla, the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede and the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya express their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and wish the injured members a speedy recovery.