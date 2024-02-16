Copyright Dispute: YouTube Removes Jah Signal's 'Sweetie' Music Video After Complaint By Charles Charamba

6 minutes ago Fri, 16 Feb 2024 06:59:48 GMT

YouTube has removed a music video by Zimbabwean artist Jah Signal titled ‘Sweetie’ following a complaint made by gospel singer Pastor Charles Charamba. The dispute between the two musicians began in 2019 when Jah Signal, born Nicodimus Mutize, released the song without obtaining consent from Pastor Charamba, who claimed that the song was a remix of his gospel song, ‘Kana Vanhu Vangu.’ Pastor Charamba alleged that the lyrics in Jah Signal’s song were blasphemous and expressed his dissatisfaction with the unauthorised use of his music. Watch the video below and tell us what you think.

The removal of the video from YouTube has sparked discussions among fans and music enthusiasts. Some fans expressed disappointment in Jah Signal for not seeking permission and criticized him for lacking professionalism. Others supported Pastor Charamba’s actions, stating that copyright violations should not be allowed.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of obtaining proper authorization before using someone else’s work. Copyright infringement can have serious consequences, including the inability to monetize the work and potential restrictions on live streaming. Artists must understand the concept of fair use and the limitations surrounding it.

