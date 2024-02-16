Former Slice Distributors Accountant Accused of $45,000 Fraud

5 minutes ago Fri, 16 Feb 2024 13:41:12 GMT

A former financial accountant at Slice Distributors, Tinashe Zengenene, has been accused of defrauding the company of over US$45,000. Zengenene appeared in court before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi this week and was granted bail of US$100.

The allegations:

The State alleges that Zengenene failed to pay suppliers despite receiving approval from the company.

The fraud was discovered by Paddington Mungate, a senior internal auditor at Slice Distributors. Mungate noticed that there were pending payments to suppliers dating back to 2022 and decided to investigate further, H-Metro reported. He obtained statements from 10 suppliers and found that Zengenene had not made the payments, even though he had allegedly received US$45,146 for that purpose. It is believed that Zengenene converted the money for personal use.

