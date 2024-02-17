Constance Shamu In Court For Failing To Display Fuel Prices As Per ZERA Regulations

7 minutes ago Sat, 17 Feb 2024 08:10:02 GMT

Constance Shamhu, who is the wife of former Information Minister Webster Shamu, recently appeared in court for not displaying fuel prices at her service station in Harare. She is a director at Webcon Total (Pvt) Limited, a fuel garage in High Glen, Harare. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (ZERA) filed a complaint against her after discovering during a routine check that the fuel prices were not being displayed at the station. As a consequence, the fuel station was closed, and a fine of US$300 was imposed on the company.

During the court hearing, the magistrate, Mrs. Ruth Moyo, not only imposed the fine but also ordered the closure of the service station and the seizure of the fuel, The Herald reported. The State prosecutor, Ms. Berlinda Chimuka, explained that the fuel prices were not displayed when Delight Dabengwa, an official on duty, visited the service station. Despite the business being fully operational, the prices were not displayed as required.

In her defence, Constance Shamu apologised for the offence and claimed that the price-displaying machine was not functioning due to the unavailability of spare parts in the local market.

