Constance Shamu In Court For Failing To Display Fuel Prices As Per ZERA Regulations
Constance Shamhu, who is the wife of former Information Minister Webster Shamu, recently appeared in court for not displaying fuel prices at her service station in Harare. She is a director at Webcon Total (Pvt) Limited, a fuel garage in High Glen, Harare. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (ZERA) filed a complaint against her after discovering during a routine check that the fuel prices were not being displayed at the station. As a consequence, the fuel station was closed, and a fine of US$300 was imposed on the company.
During the court hearing, the magistrate, Mrs. Ruth Moyo, not only imposed the fine but also ordered the closure of the service station and the seizure of the fuel, The Herald reported. The State prosecutor, Ms. Berlinda Chimuka, explained that the fuel prices were not displayed when Delight Dabengwa, an official on duty, visited the service station. Despite the business being fully operational, the prices were not displayed as required.
In her defence, Constance Shamu apologised for the offence and claimed that the price-displaying machine was not functioning due to the unavailability of spare parts in the local market.
ZERA, the regulatory authority for the energy sector in Zimbabwe, has established regulations that mandate fuel station operators to display fuel prices. This regulation aims to promote transparency and fairness in fuel pricing for consumers.
According to Statutory Instrument 12 of 2023, issued by the Minister of Energy and Power Development, failure to display the prescribed prices of petroleum products can result in penalties such as fines and imprisonment. The regulation also allows for the forfeiture of petroleum products to the State. Read the SI in part:
Any person who fails to display the prescribed prices of petroleum products in a prominent place and on the dispensing unit at their retail outlet; shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 9 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or to both such fine and such imprisonment. Where a person is found guilty in terms of this subsection, the petroleum products may be forfeited to the State.
By enforcing price display requirements, ZERA intends to safeguard the rights of consumers and create a level playing field among fuel stations. It ensures that customers have access to accurate and visible pricing information, enabling them to make informed choices.