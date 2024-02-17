FlyNamibia To Launch Direct Flights Connecting Windhoek And Victoria Falls
FlyNamibia is set to launch flights between Windhoek and Victoria Falls in April, marking an important milestone in Zimbabwe’s regional network expansion strategy. The announcement was made by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) on Saturday. Read the statement:
Exciting News! Starting April 4, 2024, Fly Namibia will connect the natural wonders of Windhoek with the majestic Victoria Falls! Get ready to explore more of Africa’s beauty with direct flights. Book your adventure now!
Beginning on April 4, 2024, FlyNamibia will connect the stunning natural wonders of Windhoek with the majestic Victoria Falls. This direct flight route aims to enhance regional connectivity, making it easier for people to explore the beauty of Africa. Travellers are encouraged to book their tickets now to embark on an adventurous journey.
Authorities in Zimbabwe say the decision by FlyNamibia to introduce this route is a testament to Zimbabwe’s “Open Skies Policy” and demonstrates the growing interest of airlines in flying to Zimbabwe. The aviation industry plays a vital role in facilitating efficient business operations, ensuring traveller safety, and enabling smooth cargo movement.
Zimbabwe’s government has a vision to transform the country into an upper middle-income status by 2030. This vision has inspired the full implementation of the “Open Skies Policy,” aligning with the mantra “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” and the African Union’s 2063 Agenda for a Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).
In addition to FlyNamibia, several other airlines, including Air Zimbabwe, KLM, Turkish Airlines, Air Tanzania, Zambia Airways, Emirates, and Edelweiss, have planned routes to Namibia. This demonstrates the growing opportunities and interest in the aviation sector within the region.