FlyNamibia To Launch Direct Flights Connecting Windhoek And Victoria Falls

5 minutes ago Sat, 17 Feb 2024 13:48:26 GMT

FlyNamibia is set to launch flights between Windhoek and Victoria Falls in April, marking an important milestone in Zimbabwe’s regional network expansion strategy. The announcement was made by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) on Saturday. Read the statement:

Beginning on April 4, 2024, FlyNamibia will connect the stunning natural wonders of Windhoek with the majestic Victoria Falls. This direct flight route aims to enhance regional connectivity, making it easier for people to explore the beauty of Africa. Travellers are encouraged to book their tickets now to embark on an adventurous journey.

