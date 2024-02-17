The CCC Reveals Leadership In Zimbabwe Parliament

8 minutes ago Sat, 17 Feb 2024 04:51:37 GMT

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, has revealed its leadership in Parliament. The Speaker of Parliament, Hon Advocate Mudenda, announced the appointments during a Parliament session that concluded with a two-week recess. In a statement released by the party on February 16, 2024, it was disclosed that Clifford Hlathwayo has been appointed as the Leader of the house in the National Assembly.

The CCC’s Chief Administrator and Leader of the Bureau of Administration, Senator Jameson Timba, made several additional appointments to address leadership gaps within Parliament.

Advocate Agency Gumbo (MP Hatcliffe) was assigned to head the Bureau of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. His role is to collaborate with the CCC leadership in Parliament and establish a connection between the Party leadership in the Bureau of Administration and the Parliament leadership. This coordination aims to define and implement the citizens’ agenda within the parliamentary space.

