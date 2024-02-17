The CCC Reveals Leadership In Zimbabwe Parliament
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, has revealed its leadership in Parliament. The Speaker of Parliament, Hon Advocate Mudenda, announced the appointments during a Parliament session that concluded with a two-week recess. In a statement released by the party on February 16, 2024, it was disclosed that Clifford Hlathwayo has been appointed as the Leader of the house in the National Assembly.
The CCC’s Chief Administrator and Leader of the Bureau of Administration, Senator Jameson Timba, made several additional appointments to address leadership gaps within Parliament.
Advocate Agency Gumbo (MP Hatcliffe) was assigned to head the Bureau of Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. His role is to collaborate with the CCC leadership in Parliament and establish a connection between the Party leadership in the Bureau of Administration and the Parliament leadership. This coordination aims to define and implement the citizens’ agenda within the parliamentary space.
Furthermore, Senator Jameson Timba made appointments to various domestic and international committees of Parliament. Notable appointments include:
A. Parliament Leadership
1. Senate Chief Whip – Hon Sessel Zvidzai
2. Lower House Chief Whip & Overall Whip – Hon Nomathemba Ndlovu
3. Deputy Chief Whip – Hon Doc Shakespeare Hamauswa
B. Local Committees
B.1. Standing Rules & Orders Committee
Hon Wellington Chikombo
Hon Thomas Mawodzera
B.2 Chairperson Higher Education – Hon Minenhle Gumede
B.3 Women’s Parliamentary Caucus
Deputy Chair – Hon Sethulo Ndebele
Secretary – Hon. Concilia Chinanzvavana
Organizer – Senator Grace Gwature
B.4 Parliamentary Legal Committee – Hon Advocate Martin Mureri
C. International Parliamentary Committees
C.1 International Parliamentary Union – Hon Prosper Mutseyami
C.2 African Caribbean Pacific/EU – Hon Gladys Hlathwayo
C.3 ASSECAA – Hon Maggie Chakabuda
The Speaker of Parliament confirmed and announced these appointments on Thursday, coinciding with the adjournment of Parliament for a two-week recess.