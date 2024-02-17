Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, Karenyi-Kore Appointed CCC Interim Presidents Amid Leadership Crisis

7 minutes ago Sat, 17 Feb 2024 17:36:29 GMT

The National Standing Committee of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction led by disputed interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, held a meeting in Bulawayo on Saturday to select an interim president for the party.

During the meeting, it was decided that Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, and Lynette Karenyi-Kore would serve as interim presidents on a rotational basis. Each leader will serve for 90 days or three months before passing the responsibilities to the next leader. Welshman Ncube, a lawyer and former Minister of Industry and Commerce, will be the first to assume the role.

Jacob Mafume, a lawyer and the Mayor of Harare, was elected as the party’s national spokesperson, a position previously held by Promise Mkwananzi since August 2023, after taking over from Fadzayi Mahere.

