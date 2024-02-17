Zimbabwe Polio Outbreak: Emergency Response Vaccination Campaigns Launched

The virus that was detected in these occasions is a rare type of poliovirus that can occur when the weakened live virus in the oral polio vaccine (OPV) mutates over time and becomes able to circulate in the community. Hence it is referred to as circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus-type 2 (cVDPV).

The detection of these viruses in the environment or in humans constitutes a Polio outbreak in the country. While the news is concerning, we as Ministry would like to reassure the public that we have taken swift action to investigate and contain the outbreak to prevent any further spread that may occur. Following the detection, the Ministry immediately declared the event to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as required under International Health Regulations and instituted emergency response measures. These included the activation of a Polio Incident Management system and the appointment of an Incident Manager for a coordinated outbreak response, conducting thorough investigations, intensifying Polio surveillance throughout the country and planning for emergency nationwide Polio vaccination campaigns to ensure that transmission is stopped rapidly.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The Ministry further informs the public that two rounds of emergency national polio vaccination campaign targeting all children below 10 years of age have been scheduled for February and March 2024. The detailed Polio risk analysis conducted by the Ministry identified the below 10-year-old old age-group as having a higher risk to these type 2 polioviruses since vaccines targeting this type were stopped globally in 2015 after global eradication. In the planned vaccination campaign, all children below 10 years are being targeted with an initial two rounds of novel oral Polio vaccine (nOPV2) to quickly boost their protection from this type of poliovirus.

The first round is scheduled between 20 February and 01 March 2024 while the second round is scheduled between 19 and 29 March 2024 for all provinces. The emergency vaccination campaign which will be conducted in close collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education targets to vaccinate and protect a total of 4 206 013 children in each of the two rounds. The vaccines for both round 1 and 2 have already been received in country and prepositioned in all provinces and cities. Vaccination will be done through deployment of house-to-house and mobile vaccination teams in addition to vaccination at all health facilities during the campaign days.

Given the contagious nature of circulating polioviruses and their capacity to evolve over time to a type that causes serious disease and debilitating paralysis, the Ministry strongly encourages all parents and caregivers of children to ensure that all children below 10 years of age are vaccinated against polio and protected. Vaccination remains the most effective way to stop these polioviruses and protect children from severe disease.

Besides the vaccination response, a number of key strategies have been put in place for the response to polio including:

• Intensifying surveillance and active search to identify and detect all vaccine-preventable diseases. This includes expanding environmental sampling sites in the country and capacitation of our laboratory to test for the virus

• Engaging in level advocacy to commit all key stakeholders to the eradication of Polio

• Training and equipping health workers at all levels for outbreak preparedness and response

• Intensifying community engagement and awareness campaigns to increase uptake of immunisation and other public health measures.

Zimbabwe is not the only country facing this issue. Similar polioviruses have been detected in other countries in the region, including Botswana, Burundi, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, and Zambia. Kwidini said collaboration and coordination efforts are ongoing among these countries to respond to the threat.

The government of Zimbabwe acknowledges the support of technical and funding partners, including WHO, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), UNICEF, Gavi-the vaccine alliance, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rotary Club, Crown Agents, and others in the fight against polio. The government remains committed to eradicating polio and protecting the health of its citizens through collaborative efforts.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care expresses gratitude to the Polio Incident Management System, national and subnational health teams, and partners for their dedicated work in responding to the polio emergency. The government assures continued support for their efforts.

Polio is a serious disease caused by a virus called the poliovirus. It can make people very sick and even cause death. The virus can spread easily from one person to another. When someone gets infected, the virus can attack their spinal cord, which is an important part of the body that helps us move. This can lead to paralysis, which means a person can’t move certain parts of their body. Polio is a dangerous illness, and it’s important to take steps to prevent its spread.

Tags

Leave a Comment