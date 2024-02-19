Marauding Baboons Force Minister To Vacate Home

5 minutes ago Mon, 19 Feb 2024 05:24:37 GMT

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Evelyn Ndlovu, said that she was forced to vacate her house in Gwanda town because of marauding troops of baboons.

As reported by the Southern Eye, Ndlovu said baboons are giving residents of Gwanda sleepless nights as they are getting into people’s houses in search of food and water.

She implored the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) to address the challenge. Said Ndlovu:

Feedback