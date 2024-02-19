State University Workers Threaten Strike Over Poor Salaries
State university workers have given the Government a 14-day notice of their intention to go on strike to force their employer to pay them decent salaries, reported NewsDay.
A letter addressed to the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Ministry by the workers through their unions, the Zimbabwe State Universities Union of Academics (ZISUUA) and the Zimbabwe Universities and Allied Workers Union (ZUAWU), reads in part:
It is with great sadness that we write to you as the Zimbabwe Universities and Allied Workers Union (ZUAWU) and the Zimbabwe State Universities Union of Academics (ZISUUA), hereby referred to as the Zimbabwe State Universities Joint Council, on behalf of all State universities workers, formally notifying you of our fourteen (14) days notice period of intention to embark on a strike.Feedback
The unions stressed that university commercialised projects had been failing to supply funds that cater for workers’ salaries. They wrote:
Regrettably, our previous efforts to engage you have never materialised, even though you are our de facto employer.
We would like to bring to your attention that the State universities’ innovation hubs and commercialised projects are failing to generate surplus funds to cater to university workers’ salaries.
The high cost of living coupled with our meagre remuneration has resulted in our failure to meet the basic needs such as feeding ourselves and our families, paying rentals, clothing our families, transporting ourselves to work, paying utility bills, paying school fees for our children and covering medical bill shortfalls. This situation has plunged university workers into gross incapacitation.
ZUAWU secretary-general Jabulani Mpofu was reported as saying all university workers receive US$300 irrespective of skill level. He said:
The government has failed to equate payments according to skills class. You would find that all workers from general hands to doctors receive the same US$300 component with only the local currency varying.
University workers do not have a salary to talk about as the little they get is heavily taxed.
The Zim dollar value is just equivalent to the least paid civil servant although some vary as per rank.
The cost of living has been rising sharply over the past several months. Early this month, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), said the family basket had doubled to ZWL$6.2 million from ZWL$3.6 million in December due to the continued depreciation of the local currency.
More: Pindula News
