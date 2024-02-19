State University Workers Threaten Strike Over Poor Salaries

The unions stressed that university commercialised projects had been failing to supply funds that cater for workers’ salaries. They wrote:

Regrettably, our previous efforts to engage you have never materialised, even though you are our de facto employer.



We would like to bring to your attention that the State universities' innovation hubs and commercialised projects are failing to generate surplus funds to cater to university workers' salaries. The high cost of living coupled with our meagre remuneration has resulted in our failure to meet the basic needs such as feeding ourselves and our families, paying rentals, clothing our families, transporting ourselves to work, paying utility bills, paying school fees for our children and covering medical bill shortfalls. This situation has plunged university workers into gross incapacitation.

ZUAWU secretary-general Jabulani Mpofu was reported as saying all university workers receive US$300 irrespective of skill level. He said:

The government has failed to equate payments according to skills class. You would find that all workers from general hands to doctors receive the same US$300 component with only the local currency varying. University workers do not have a salary to talk about as the little they get is heavily taxed. The Zim dollar value is just equivalent to the least paid civil servant although some vary as per rank.

The cost of living has been rising sharply over the past several months. Early this month, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ), said the family basket had doubled to ZWL$6.2 million from ZWL$3.6 million in December due to the continued depreciation of the local currency.

