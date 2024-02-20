Jah Signal Meets The Charambas, Says Copyright Dispute Resolved Amicably

Pastor Charamba alleged that the lyrics in Jah Signal’s song were blasphemous and expressed his dissatisfaction with the unauthorised use of his music.

However, the two parties have seemingly smoked the peace pipe following a meeting to resolve their differences.

Posting on Facebook on Monday night, Jah Signal’s team said he had acknowledged his mistakes and apologised to the Charambas. Reads the statement:

On behalf of The Swaah family and fans, Jah Signal would like to make and let it be known that following a meeting with The Man of God, Pastor and Amai Charamba The Charambas, an amicable position has been reached that will remain private and confidential to the two parties.

Jah Signal has expressed deep remorse and extends his sincere apologies to The Charambas and their fans for any distress caused by the unintended infringement.

He acknowledges his mistake and is committed to learning from this experience, as well as implementing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In light of this settlement, we urge all fans to respect the decision reached. We urge all to refrain from attacking, dissing or any form of abuse, social media or otherwise, directed towards either The Charambas or Jah Signal/Swaah Family.

Let us foster an environment of mutual respect and understanding as we move forward.

We thank everyone for their continued support and understanding during this time. Let us embrace this resolution with positivity and look forward to a bright future of musical harmony and collaboration.

All is well that ends well.