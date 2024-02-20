Man (32) Arrested Trying To Sell Five Lion Heads
A man from Masvingo who was arrested while selling five lion heads valued at US$100 000 was granted US$200 bail by a magistrate.
Patson Ndlovu (32) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo on Monday facing poaching charges. He will return to court on 18 March for trial.
Allegations are that on 17 February 2024, detectives from CID Flora and Fauna Unit in Harare received information that Ndlovu and his accomplices had five lion heads and were looking for potential buyers.
The detectives swiftly reacted to the information and proceeded to the scene where they observed the accused person and his accomplices approaching the team’s advance party vehicle which was being driven by a detective.
The accused person and his accomplices allegedly entered the vehicle which was parked at Harare’s Baines clinic. The vehicle then drove towards Mazowe Street.
It is further alleged that while observing from a distance, the backup team saw their colleague together with the accused and his accomplices disembarking from the motor vehicle and entering Mazoe Mansions Flats.
After a while, the detectives noticed the accused person carrying a blue and purple bag which he placed at the back of the advance team’s pickup truck.
The detectives then approached the advance team’s car and introduced themselves by producing police identity cards.
They asked the accused person to produce a permit or licence authorising him to possess the lion heads.
The accused failed to produce the documents, leading to his arrest and recovery of five lion heads.
