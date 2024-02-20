Man (32) Arrested Trying To Sell Five Lion Heads

The detectives swiftly reacted to the information and proceeded to the scene where they observed the accused person and his accomplices approaching the team’s advance party vehicle which was being driven by a detective.

The accused person and his accomplices allegedly entered the vehicle which was parked at Harare’s Baines clinic. The vehicle then drove towards Mazowe Street.

It is further alleged that while observing from a distance, the backup team saw their colleague together with the accused and his accomplices disembarking from the motor vehicle and entering Mazoe Mansions Flats.

After a while, the detectives noticed the accused person carrying a blue and purple bag which he placed at the back of the advance team’s pickup truck.

The detectives then approached the advance team’s car and introduced themselves by producing police identity cards.

They asked the accused person to produce a permit or licence authorising him to possess the lion heads.

The accused failed to produce the documents, leading to his arrest and recovery of five lion heads.

More: Pindula News

