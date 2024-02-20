Pindula|Search Pindula
NRZ Train Derails Between Mutare And Machipanda

4 minutes agoTue, 20 Feb 2024 05:39:23 GMT
NRZ Train Derails Between Mutare And Machipanda

A National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train which was on its way to Beira Port in Mozambique derailed yesterday evening.

In a statement, the NRZ said the train had a runaway between Mutare and Machipanda. The NRZ said:

The NRZ would like to inform the nation of a train accident which happened on the evening of Monday, 19 February 2024. The train, which was on its way to the Beira Port, had a runaway and derailed between Mutare and Machipanda. More details to follow.

A runaway train is a type of railroad incident in which unattended rolling stock is accidentally allowed to roll onto the main line, a moving train loses enough braking power to be unable to stop in safety, or a train operates at unsafe speeds due to loss of operator control.

Port Beira serves as a gateway by road and, rail and pipeline to Zimbabwe, and road and rail to Botswana, Zambia, DR Congo, and Malawi.

