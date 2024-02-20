SA President Cyril Ramaphosa Sets Date For 2024 General Elections | Full Statement

Furthermore, the President convened a meeting with all 9 Provincial Premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the General elections.

The 2024 elections coincide with South Africa’s celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy. Therefore, President Ramaphosa calls on all eligible voters to fully participate in this important and historic milestone of our democratic calendar.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

“Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire. I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully, within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register”, said President Ramaphosa.

The proclamation to declare the date will be issued in due course.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment