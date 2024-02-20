Three NRZ Crew Members Killed As Train Derails And Plunges Into A Gorge

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) would like to inform the nation of a fatal train accident which took place between Mutare and Machipanda around 2100hrs on Monday, 19 February 2024.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the locomotive, which was pulling 14 wagons laden with nine (9) export chrome concentrates and five (5) granite blocks, may have suffered a brake failure leading to a runaway which culminated in the train failing to negotiate a sharp curve thereby falling into the gorge.

Sadly the three (3) NRZ Crews were trapped and could not make it to safety. Their identities cannot be divulged until their next of kin have been advised.

The NRZ board, management and staff would like to express sincere condolences to the families of the hardworking, dedicated crew members who shall always be remembered by the Railways family.

Our thoughts are with their families and we pray for God to comfort and strengthen them in these very difficult times.

Investigations are still underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, after which full details will be disclosed.