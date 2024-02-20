Two Children Electrocuted In Harare, Upright Refrigerator Blamed
Two minors, aged four and six respectively, were electrocuted whilst sleeping in a room at a house in Kuwadzana 5, Harare on Monday.
In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the minors were electrocuted after getting in contact with an upright refrigerator which had an electrical fault. He said:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a sad incident in which Junior Makwindi (4) and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo (6) were electrocuted whilst sleeping in a room at a house in Kuwadzana 5, Harare on 19th February 2024.Feedback
Preliminary investigations by the Police have revealed that the victims were electrocuted after getting in contact with an upright refrigerator which had an electrical fault.
Members of the public can follow several safety steps to prevent electrocution. These include:
- Checking cables and cords for damage or fraying, and replacing any damaged cords immediately.
- Keeping electrical appliances away from water sources to prevent accidental shocks. If an appliance falls into water, never reach in to retrieve it – always unplug it first.
- Installing Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) outlets in areas where water and electricity may come into contact, like kitchens and bathrooms.
- Unplugging appliances when not in use to prevent any potential electrical hazards.
- Avoid overloading electrical outlets by plugging in too many appliances at once.
- Avoid running extension cords under rugs or carpets, as this can damage the cord and create a fire hazard.
