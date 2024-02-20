Two Children Electrocuted In Harare, Upright Refrigerator Blamed

8 minutes ago Tue, 20 Feb 2024 16:38:52 GMT

Two minors, aged four and six respectively, were electrocuted whilst sleeping in a room at a house in Kuwadzana 5, Harare on Monday.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the minors were electrocuted after getting in contact with an upright refrigerator which had an electrical fault. He said: