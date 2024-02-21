Pindula|Search Pindula
Armed Robbers Loot Goods Worth US$12 000 From Rural Shop

6 minutes agoWed, 21 Feb 2024 12:00:20 GMT
A gang of nine armed robbers pounced on a shop at Rwizi Business Centre, Mubaira, in Mhondoro on Tuesday and went away with goods worth over US$12 000.

Police said the robbers, who were armed with a pistol allegedly assaulted a security guard before forcing open the shop doors.

They then took a television set, a DStv decoder, groceries, a desktop computer and farm chemicals. A post on the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) official X account reads:

ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of nine suspects implicated in a case of armed robbery which occurred at Rwizi Business Centre, Mubaira on 20/02/24.

The suspects who were armed with a pistol allegedly assaulted a security guard before forcing open the shop doors and took an Ecco 48-inch television set, Dstv decor, various groceries, a desktop computer and various farm chemicals, all valued at US$12 000.00.

The ZRP has appealed for anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

