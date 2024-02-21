Armed Robbers Loot Goods Worth US$12 000 From Rural Shop
A gang of nine armed robbers pounced on a shop at Rwizi Business Centre, Mubaira, in Mhondoro on Tuesday and went away with goods worth over US$12 000.
Police said the robbers, who were armed with a pistol allegedly assaulted a security guard before forcing open the shop doors.
They then took a television set, a DStv decoder, groceries, a desktop computer and farm chemicals. A post on the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) official X account reads:
ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of nine suspects implicated in a case of armed robbery which occurred at Rwizi Business Centre, Mubaira on 20/02/24.
The suspects who were armed with a pistol allegedly assaulted a security guard before forcing open the shop doors and took an Ecco 48-inch television set, Dstv decor, various groceries, a desktop computer and various farm chemicals, all valued at US$12 000.00.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
The ZRP has appealed for anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
More: Pindula News