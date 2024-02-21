George Charamba Warns Media Over "Sensitive" State Security Matters
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, has warned the media to treat matters to do with the country’s security structures with “care and sensitivity”, saying failure to do so may invite responses that “may not be palatable”.
This comes after online news publication, The NewsHawks, published an article on 12 February which claimed that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) had fired three army commanders after they were allegedly implicated in a multi-million dollar housing scandal.
In an editorial on Tuesday, 20 February, The NewsHawks said they will not publish follow-up stories on the issue following subtle threats and direct pressure from state security agents.
Speaking in an interview with The Herald on Tuesday, Charamba, who is the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), said:
We continue to urge the media fraternity to treat stories to do with the security structures of this country with utmost care and sensitivity.
The ZDF has got its internal processes to investigate any allegation against any of its members and it is always prudent for the media to follow, rather than seek to lead such a process.
Leading through advocacy muddies the water and may invite some responses, which may not be that palatable.
The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) has since condemned the intimidation of The NewsHawks by State actors saying “such criminal acts meant [are meant] to cow and gag journalists”.
In a statement, ZUJ urged the security services to approach the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) and the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) for redress rather than resorting to threats and intimidation.
