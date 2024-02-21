George Charamba Warns Media Over "Sensitive" State Security Matters

8 minutes ago Wed, 21 Feb 2024 14:07:55 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, has warned the media to treat matters to do with the country’s security structures with “care and sensitivity”, saying failure to do so may invite responses that “may not be palatable”.

This comes after online news publication, The NewsHawks, published an article on 12 February which claimed that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) had fired three army commanders after they were allegedly implicated in a multi-million dollar housing scandal.

In an editorial on Tuesday, 20 February, The NewsHawks said they will not publish follow-up stories on the issue following subtle threats and direct pressure from state security agents.

Feedback