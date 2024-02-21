Khama Billiat Joins Yadah Stars, To Be Unveiled On Thursday

It does not make sense to pay so much money on a player whose long-term future is subject to fitness and then loan him to Dynamos or any other local team without recovering the money.

He will play at Yadah and that is why he will be unveiled tomorrow night; we couldn’t do it tonight because it is a holiday.

Otherwise, Yadah cannot unveil him at a function, giving him a Yadah kit and then sending him out on loan.

He is different from the likes of Shandirwa, the Yadah players who are on loan at Dynamos because they are still young and have contracts that are automatically extended by a year once they go on loan as age is still on their side. With Khama, we are not even sure if he will play beyond this season.

Apart from the money issue, the advantage for Khama at Yadah is that, unlike at a bigger club like Dynamos, he will not be under any pressure to play matches.

Remember last year Yadah bought three Brazilians and only one played a few minutes and scored while the rest just failed to make it.

There was never any pressure for them to play. But imagine if those three had been bought by Dynamos?

The pressure would have been too much and it’s the same with Khama. There is no way Dynamos can sign a player like him and then watch him on the sidelines without playing.