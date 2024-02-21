Khama Billiat Joins Yadah Stars, To Be Unveiled On Thursday
Yadah Stars Football Club are set to unveil Khama Billiat as their player in Harare on Thursday night after beating off competition from Manica Diamonds for his signature.
Contrary to claims on social media platforms, Yadah will not loan out Billiat to Dynamos.
Zimpapers Sports reported a Yadah official as saying the club could not unveil Billiat today as it is a public holiday. Said the official:
It does not make sense to pay so much money on a player whose long-term future is subject to fitness and then loan him to Dynamos or any other local team without recovering the money.
He will play at Yadah and that is why he will be unveiled tomorrow night; we couldn’t do it tonight because it is a holiday.
Otherwise, Yadah cannot unveil him at a function, giving him a Yadah kit and then sending him out on loan.
He is different from the likes of Shandirwa, the Yadah players who are on loan at Dynamos because they are still young and have contracts that are automatically extended by a year once they go on loan as age is still on their side. With Khama, we are not even sure if he will play beyond this season.
Apart from the money issue, the advantage for Khama at Yadah is that, unlike at a bigger club like Dynamos, he will not be under any pressure to play matches.
Remember last year Yadah bought three Brazilians and only one played a few minutes and scored while the rest just failed to make it.
There was never any pressure for them to play. But imagine if those three had been bought by Dynamos?
The pressure would have been too much and it’s the same with Khama. There is no way Dynamos can sign a player like him and then watch him on the sidelines without playing.
Billiat decided to return home after a stint in South Africa with Ajax Cape Town, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
In June 2023, Billiat reportedly rejected a contract renewal offer on reduced terms from Kaizer Chiefs and has been without a club since.
Dynamos had seemed Billiat’s destination but his camp says there was a problem with the sign-on fee.
DeMbare were committed to the US$20 000 fee and offered US$10 000 now and then the remainder in June.
However, Billiat’s camp wanted it all at once and that is when Manica Diamonds moved in and had seemingly reached an agreement last week on Thursday.
Manica Diamonds were reportedly willing to pay US$20 000 sign-on fee, US$3 500 monthly salary and a winning bonus of US$500 while there was nothing for a draw.
It is further alleged that a contract was even sent to Billiat while he was still in South Africa but he was then advised to wait a bit.
This allowed Yadah FC to make their offer using the influence of their partner, businessman and Mabvuku-Tafara member of parliament, Pedzai Sakupwanya (ZANU PF).
Yadah managed to put together a better package than Manica Diamonds resulting in Billiat’s travel to Harare on Tuesday night.
