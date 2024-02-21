Minister Mhona Mourns Three Railway Men Killed In Train Accident
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has expressed condolences following the death of three National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) employees in a train accident on Monday night.
Tasunungurwa Mapuranga (49), Enock Tawabarira and Pride Femerepi lost their lives after they were trapped in a goods train horse which was carrying 14 wagons after it had derailed and caught fire at the zero-kilometre peg along Zimbabwe-Mozambique Railway Line, Forbes Border, Mutare.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, 20 February, Mhona said the loss of the three Railway men is not only a loss to their families and friends, but to the entire Ministry, NRZ community and the nation at large. Reads the statement:
The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable F.T. Mhona (MP), Deputy Minister, Hon. J.K. Sacco (MP), Permanent Secretary, Engineer P.J. Makumbe, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Board, Management and Staff have learnt with great sadness, sorrow and shock of the NRZ train tragic accident which claimed the precious lives of three NRZ employees. The accident happened on 19 February 2024 between Mutare and Machipanda at or about 2100 Hours.
The employees are: the Senior Engineman, Mr. Tasunungurwa Mapuranga, the Yardman, Mr. Enock Tawabarira and the Security Officer, Mr. Pride Femerepi.
On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Ministry and all actors in the railways and bulk logistics sector, I wish to extend our deepest and sincere condolences to the grieving and bereaved families, friends and colleagues over the deaths of their loved ones.
The loss of the three Railway men is not only a loss to their families and friends, but to the entire Ministry, NRZ community and the nation at large.
It is particularly saddening that the three men met their deaths during the course of duty, where they played an integral role in ensuring the success of NRZ as a mover of bulk commodities.
My Ministry and the NRZ will forever be grateful to them for the service they gave to the company. The Ministry and NRZ are doing their best to assist and console the bereaved families during these difficult times.
May their souls rest in eternal peace.
More: Pindula News
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash