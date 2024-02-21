Minister Mhona Mourns Three Railway Men Killed In Train Accident

7 minutes ago Wed, 21 Feb 2024 04:47:06 GMT

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has expressed condolences following the death of three National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) employees in a train accident on Monday night.

Tasunungurwa Mapuranga (49), Enock Tawabarira and Pride Femerepi lost their lives after they were trapped in a goods train horse which was carrying 14 wagons after it had derailed and caught fire at the zero-kilometre peg along Zimbabwe-Mozambique Railway Line, Forbes Border, Mutare.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 20 February, Mhona said the loss of the three Railway men is not only a loss to their families and friends, but to the entire Ministry, NRZ community and the nation at large. Reads the statement:

