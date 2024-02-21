Zim Online Content Creators Condemn Harassment Of The NewsHawks | Full Statement

We vehemently condemn the reported intimidation and subtle threats against Newshawks, a media house forced to halt vital publications.

This silencing tactic sets a chilling precedent, threatening the very essence of a free and informed society.

The Zimbabwean constitution in section 61 states. “(2) Every person is entitled to freedom of the media, which freedom includes protection of the confidentiality of journalists’ sources of information.”

While the Freedom of Information Act (FIOA)states” Every Zimbabwean citizen or permanent resident, including juristic persons and the Zimbabwean media, has the right of access to any information held by the State or by any institution or agency of government at every level, in so far as the information is required in the interests of public accountability.”

Such moves are not only threats to journalism but tantamount to mutilation of the constitution and its constitutionally enshrined provisions.

NewsHawks’ decision to freeze the military story to prioritize the safety and well-being of its reporters, including the removal of journalists from the story, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by media practitioners in upholding transparency and accountability.

ZOCC echoes NewsHawks’ commitment to truth-seeking and accountability journalism, recognizing the inherent risks and sacrifices that journalists make to serve the public interest.

The pursuit of truth, even in the face of adversity and danger, remains a cornerstone of responsible journalism.

The media, often dubbed the “fourth estate,” plays a critical role in holding power accountable and empowering citizens.

To deny them the freedom to pursue stories of public interest, “without fear or favour,” is to strangle democracy at its core.

The Zimbabwe Online Content Creators condemn any form of intimidation, censorship, or harassment aimed at silencing the media and obstructing the flow of information vital to the democratic process.

We call for the protection of media sources and the preservation of press freedom as essential pillars of a vibrant and democratic society.

We commend NewsHawks for its dedication to investigative reporting and commitment to holding power to account for the betterment of our country.

We stand united in solidarity with all journalists and media organizations striving to uphold transparency, freedom of information, and the public’s right to know.

#MediaFreedom #ProtectJournalists The silencing of Newshawks paints a bleak picture of press freedom in Zimbabwe, one that tarnishes our global image.

It sends a message that open dialogue and critical voices are unwelcome, fostering suspicion and mistrust.

We demand an immediate end to all forms of intimidation and interference against journalists and media houses.

They must be allowed to execute their duties freely, unearthing truths and holding power to account, without fear of reprisal.

The ZOCC urges all stakeholders, from citizens to authorities, to join hands in upholding the sanctity of press freedom.

A vibrant, independent media serves as a cornerstone of a healthy democracy, one where voices are heard, stories are shared, and truth prevails.

Let us not allow the flames of free expression to be extinguished in Zimbabwe. Let us stand together for a media landscape that thrives on transparency, accountability, and the unfettered pursuit of truth.

Together, we can ensure that our voices are heard, our stories are told, and our democracy flourishes as we continue to defend the constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

