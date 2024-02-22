January Disease Kills 12 000 Cattle In Mat' South

January disease is caused by a parasite that infects the blood cells of cattle causing fever, anaemia, and death.

It is mainly spread by a brown ear tick, which is most active between December and March when there is a lot of grass, hence the name January disease.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

Veterinary experts say the most effective way to curb the spread of January disease is by regular dipping of the cattle.

In Malungwana Village in Umzingwane District, almost every homestead had suffered cattle deaths.

Dried and fresh meat could be seen on wires, trees, perimeter enclosures, and objects at every homestead drying in the blazing sun.

One of the villagers, Khethiwe Sibanda, lost 18 cattle to January Disease.

Another farmer, Raphael Ndlovu, who is also the village dip tank attendant said:

When the cow dies the offals will be rotten but the meat will still be fine. Many people throw away these and keep the meat. The challenge is that many refuse to go and vaccinate their cattle and those who vaccinated their cattle are safe. Some just blame the veterinary officers, but we were told that if you see your cow dying after vaccination it means it had already got the disease before.

Meanwhile, Mdlongwa said measures were being taken to arrest the situation and urged farmers to adhere to dipping schedules.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment