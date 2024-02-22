Tobacco Farmers Want Afforestation Programme To Be Expedited

4 minutes ago Thu, 22 Feb 2024 14:43:56 GMT

Tobacco farmers have demanded that the reafforestation programme should be expedited amid indications that only 4 500 hectares of gum trees have been planted since collection of the levy started in 2015.

The current sluggish reforestation efforts may make Zimbabwe’s tobacco less appealing on global markets that now favour products produced using sustainable methods.

As reported by The Herald, Zimbabwe Tobacco Association (ZTA) chief executive officer Rodney Ambrose said currently, 70 per cent of the tobacco produced in the country is cured using wood. He said:

Feedback