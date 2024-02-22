Victim Of Police Brutality Develops Urinary Problems

Mlambo and Selemani appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo who granted them US$100 bail each.

The two are also facing another charge of criminal abuse of office as public officers.

They will be back in court on 18 March for their routine remand.

Their two accomplices only identified as Wagoneka and Chidhakwa are still on the run.

According to court papers, the four came across the complainant in Mbare and accused him of receiving stolen property.

The complainant denied the allegations before the officers took him to the station while assaulting him, forcing him to admit the allegations. Reads the court papers:

The accused demanded money for the release of the complainant and he advised them that he had US$150 at home. The complainant’s brother, Isaac Mutsura was assigned to wait with the money at Mbare Musika Taxi Rank.

It is further alleged that at around noon, the four escorted the complainant to the taxi rank and met Mutsura.

Upon arrival, they ordered him to get into their vehicle and handcuffed him together with the complainant.

The officers also alleged that Mutsura was a receiver of stolen property.

The complainant later handed over US$150 to Selemani, but after getting the bribe, the four then demanded a US$15 fine, claiming that it was for failure to maintain a second-hand goods register.

The State further alleges that after agreeing that the police officers would take the US$15 from the US$150, the four then agreed to let the complainant and his brother free.

The complainant discovered that he was injured in his privates after he left the police station.

More: Pindula News

