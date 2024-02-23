Bill Antonio Extends His Contract At KV Mechelen
Bill Antonio has signed a new contract at KV Mechelen until 2027 with an option for an extra year.
The 21-year-old former Dynamos forward, who joined the Belgian club’s developmental side in 2022, has been rewarded with a new deal after he cemented a place in the first team in recent weeks.
KV Mechelen’s sporting director Tim Matthys said the club was pleased with Antonio’s contribution and the new contract was to reward his development. He said:
Bill still had an option in his contract that would allow him to stay with us for another 2 years, but that is not how we operate as a club.
Bill has developed fantastically and is now showing what we had in mind for him. We can only be happy about that, and we want to reward him for that.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Matthys said Antonio’s new contract will send a clear signal to the club’s youngsters. He said: “First perform on the field, and then the rest will follow.
Antonio made his debut in the Belgian Pro League on 05 November 2023 in a match against Standard Liege that ended 1-1.
He was introduced in the 84th and went on to play a total of 14 minutes, including the added time.
More: Pindula News