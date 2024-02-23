Bill Antonio Extends His Contract At KV Mechelen

7 minutes ago Fri, 23 Feb 2024 13:31:11 GMT

Bill Antonio has signed a new contract at KV Mechelen until 2027 with an option for an extra year.

The 21-year-old former Dynamos forward, who joined the Belgian club’s developmental side in 2022, has been rewarded with a new deal after he cemented a place in the first team in recent weeks.

KV Mechelen’s sporting director Tim Matthys said the club was pleased with Antonio’s contribution and the new contract was to reward his development. He said:

