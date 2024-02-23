BMW Vehicle Forced Off The Road By A Honda Fit, Crashes Into Parked Vehicles
One person has been confirmed dead and another injured after a BMW vehicle collided with a Honda Fit vehicle before it veered off the road and crashed into vehicles that were parked at ZRP Mutare Central parking bay this Friday.
Police said six vehicles that were parked crashed against each other due to the initial impact of the crash. Police said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the intersection of Hebert Chitepo Street and Aerodrome Road, Mutare on 23/02/24 in which one person died whilst another was injured.Feedback
A BMW motor vehicle which was travelling due East along Aerodrome Road with no passengers on board collided with a Honda Fit motor vehicle which was travelling due North along Herbert Chitepo Street with no passengers on board.
The BMW motor vehicle veered off the road and hit two motor vehicles which were parked at ZRP Mutare Central parking bay. As a result of the impact, six vehicles which were parked rammed into each other.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Police said the body of the deceased was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured was admitted at Murambi Hospital.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals