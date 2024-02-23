Charamba Responds To Online Criticism After Belarusian Tractor "Embarrasses" Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe bought over 3 000 tractors of varying power from the sister Republic of Belarus. Apart from units which were given to communities and interest groups, the rest are being sold to farmers on a commercial basis by a company called BISON.

Farmers secure credit lines from banks, principally CBZ and AFC. They pay over three years. The deal is purely commercial, which means a good number of units are still available – have been – since the shipment of the units some two or so years ago.

The launch was done publicly, with the media participating. Equally, the tractors are being kept at the Hatcliffe workshop yard of the Ministry of Agriculture.

You easily see them as you drive in whichever direction. Until a unit is bought, it is kept in this yard, meaning consumables, including batteries, expectedly need attention ahead of collection.

This is basic to any buying farmer or, more easily, to anyone who has purchased a vehicle from any garage.

It is thus amateurish to suggest that a tractor whose ignition fails to kick in amounts to a mechanical failure or sub-standard purchase.

I am a proud owner of a 130hp Belarusian tractor which I secured at the beginning of the season.