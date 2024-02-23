PSL Says It Deliberately Fixed "Battle Of Zimbabwe" As Season Opener

As reported by ZimLive, Jere said having the fixture later on in the season adds to unnecessary tensions, especially when both clubs are in contention for the league title. He said:

That was a deliberate move. We want to raise the cost of having violence at Barbourfields every time Dynamos plays with Highlanders. If that happens, both teams will be fined heavily.



We wanted this match played early in the season because we cannot allow two clubs to be holding the entire league at ransom, to bring the whole league into disrepute. We want that match to be the first of the season, any problem that happens there serious fines will be issued. We want them to conscientise their fans that it's a game of football and we don't want any violence. We are very much interested in that match. For the first time, I'm positive that it's going to be a violence-free match at the end of the 90 minutes.

In the last two seasons, the Battle of Zimbabwe descended into chaos as football hooligans ran the show at Barbourfields Stadium resulting in both clubs being fined.

The two clubs forfeited a match each following hearings by the PSL disciplinary committee.

The 2024 season gets underway on Saturday, 24 February, when champions Ngezi Platinum play Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos in the Castle Challenge Cup.

The league proper kicks off on the weekend of 2-3 March when Bosso hosts DeMbare at Barbourfields Stadium.

