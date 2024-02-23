Report All Sexual Offences To The Police - NPA

It is also regrettable that some families do not report rape matters involving juveniles and family members to the Zimbabwe Republic Police but choose to resolve these at the family level or through the local leadership or community court.

The NPAZ would like to urge the public to report all sexual offences to the Zimbabwe Republic Police particularly those involving juveniles and mentally challenged persons or any other vulnerable groups of people living with disability.

Where the members of the public are unable to report to the police, they can report to Childline on toll-free line 116 or report to the social worker or school authorities.

NPAZ urged guardians and parents to be mindful of the people that they entrust with their children’s care and also to be vigilant when it comes to protecting children, the mentally challenged and any other vulnerable persons from sexual predators.

A medical practitioner, Misheck Ruwende, implored rape victims to visit the hospital within 72 hours for prevention of HIV, and pregnancy among other interventions. He said:

Everything else we can do later but the hospital visit is time-limited. Rape is traumatizing on its own, getting HIV and or pregnancy from it is more traumatizing. We – relatives, teachers, neighbours, and friends have a collective responsibility to meet the 72-hour window.

More: Pindula News

