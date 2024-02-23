Top Livestock Farmer Urges Farmers To Turn Wilting Crops Into Silage

So, as farmers, we may have to make a quick decision, instead of looking at the crop wilting and going to waste, we will rather turn it into silage so that later on during the year, farmers can open their silage and feed their livestock.

The weather forecast is already telling us that we are expecting rains around March 2, so farmers can evaluate their crops and make a decision to make silage and salvage something from there.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

Farmers must know that whether it’s drought or not, we still need to do a lot of work to keep our animals in good condition throughout winter and we always do field days to try to encourage farmers to do that.

In most parts of the country, crops are wilting due to the prevailing dry spell blamed on El Nino, and some crops have been declared a write-off.

El Niño occurs on average every two to seven years and typically lasts nine to 12 months and is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with the warming of the ocean surface in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment