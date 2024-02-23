Toyota Prado Hijacked In SA Intercepted While Being Escorted To Zimbabwe

4 minutes ago Fri, 23 Feb 2024 06:21:33 GMT

Police in South Africa intercepted a Toyota Prado sport utility vehicle while on its way to be smuggled into Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge Border Post on Thursday morning.

The vehicle, worth over R1 million, was being driven by a foreign national and was being escorted by another vehicle, also being driven by a foreign national.

As reported by IOL, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the vehicles were seized after a high-speed chase. Said Ledwaba:

