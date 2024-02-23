Toyota Prado Hijacked In SA Intercepted While Being Escorted To Zimbabwe
Police in South Africa intercepted a Toyota Prado sport utility vehicle while on its way to be smuggled into Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge Border Post on Thursday morning.
The vehicle, worth over R1 million, was being driven by a foreign national and was being escorted by another vehicle, also being driven by a foreign national.
As reported by IOL, Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the vehicles were seized after a high-speed chase. Said Ledwaba:
The vehicle was being escorted by another vehicle, using the N1 bypass next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane when police spotted them. They tried to stop the vehicles but the drivers sped off.
The two suspects were subsequently nabbed along the R71 bypass following a car chase.
The suspects also tried to run on foot but they were caught. The two suspects did not possess valid driver’s licences.
Preliminary police investigations revealed that the vehicle was hijacked on Monday in Brooklyn, east of Pretoria.
The suspects aged 26 and 27 are facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, contravention of the Immigration Act, driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s licence and reckless and negligent driving.
On Monday, the two accused men will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.
