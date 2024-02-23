Woman (40) Accused Of Murdering Married Boyfriend

8 minutes ago Fri, 23 Feb 2024 11:16:35 GMT

A 40-year-old woman from Chitungwiza is being accused of murdering her married boyfriend, who died at her house on Christmas Day in 2023.

The woman, Sharon Chidamba, recently appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court where she was granted US$100 bail.

According to court papers seen by H-Metro, Chidamba was involved in a dispute with the late Edward Chakanetsa after a beer drink.

