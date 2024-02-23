Woman (40) Accused Of Murdering Married Boyfriend
A 40-year-old woman from Chitungwiza is being accused of murdering her married boyfriend, who died at her house on Christmas Day in 2023.
The woman, Sharon Chidamba, recently appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court where she was granted US$100 bail.
According to court papers seen by H-Metro, Chidamba was involved in a dispute with the late Edward Chakanetsa after a beer drink.
Chidamba allegedly attacked Chakanetsa with an unknown object leaving him with a fractured skull leading to his death.
Before her arrest on 06 January, Chidamba was accused of giving conflicting statements to Chakanetsa’s relatives, who suspected foul play.
In one of her alleged accounts, Chidamba claimed Chakanetsa consumed rat poison before she rushed him to a local hospital where he later died.
However, the family made a police report after post-mortem results showed that Chakanetsa died from an attack by a blunt object.
Chidamba is expected back in court soon while police investigations into the murder continue.
