Committee To Protect Journalists Demands An End To Intimidation Of The NewsHawks Journalists

7 minutes ago Sat, 24 Feb 2024 04:02:42 GMT

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an American non-governmental organisation that promotes press freedom and defends the rights of journalists on Friday, 23 February said Zimbabwean authorities must end the intimidation and surveillance of journalists working for The NewsHawks online newspaper and ensure they can report safely about the military.

This comes after The NewsHawks, a privately owned investigative online newspaper, announced on Tuesday that it had postponed further reporting on its 12 February story that three Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) generals were dismissed following allegations of corruption.

Speaking with CPJ, The NewsHawks’ managing editor Dumisani Muleya, said the publication had decided to stop further reporting on the issue due to concerns over the safety of its journalists.

