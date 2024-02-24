Yes, Curtis is injured at the moment, but I said a few weeks ago: if Curtis Jones can learn defending, everybody can learn defending.

If you see Bobby Clark and James McConnell, oh my God. And Trey, sitting outside, and you think ‘maybe we bring him [on]?’, just because the boys are that good.

But in general, how the stadium and the team together changed that game was just exceptional.

Liverpool conceded a goal in the first half against the run of play but netted four times in the second half to go four points clear at the top of the log standings.

Nyoni was born in 2007 in England to Zimbabwean parents, which means he is eligible to play for England, his country of birth, or Zimbabwe through his family.

He was with the Leicester City Academy for a decade and played for the Foxes in the U18 Premier League during the 2022/23 season.

Nyoni played for the club’s under-21 side against Porto in the Premier League International Cup in December, while he was still 15.

The youngster joined the Liverpool Academy in August 2023 following his departure from Leicester City the previous month.

Nyoni has featured for the Three Lions (England) at youth level and scored and grabbed an assist on his debut for England Under-16s in a 3-2 friendly victory over Italy in 2022.

