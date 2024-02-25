Kuda Mahachi Joins Manica Diamonds

The case went to court and he was acquitted of the charges.

Mahachi spent over a year on the sidelines before he was signed by Medeama SC where he was restricted to cameo appearances, where he only scored one goal

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The Ghanaian club terminated his contract as he struggled with fitness.

Mahachi played for SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in South Africa.

It is Mahachi’s second stint in the local premiership, having played for Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment