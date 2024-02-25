Kuda Mahachi Joins Manica Diamonds
Kuda Mahachi has joined Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Manica Diamonds on a two-year contract.
Mahachi, who was reportedly a target for Harare giants Dynamos and Yadah Stars, was left clubless after being offloaded by Ghana’s Medeama SC at the end of January this year, just five months into his one-year contract.
The 30-year-old attacker lost his lucrative contract with South African top side SuperSport United after his ex-wife accused him of physically injuring their son.
The case went to court and he was acquitted of the charges.
Mahachi spent over a year on the sidelines before he was signed by Medeama SC where he was restricted to cameo appearances, where he only scored one goal
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
The Ghanaian club terminated his contract as he struggled with fitness.
Mahachi played for SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in South Africa.
It is Mahachi’s second stint in the local premiership, having played for Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.
More: Pindula News