Australian Tourist Reported Missing In Victoria Falls Park

Such incidences are said to be rare in Victoria Falls, a destination that attracts thousands of tourists from across the world.

However, there are a few cases that have been recorded in other parks. In October 2023, a German tourist went missing in Matusadona National Park in northern Zimbabwe.

The tourist was found alive and in good health three days after he was reported missing.

Andreas Hoberg had last been seen buying a drink at the park shop in Matusadona National Park before going for a game drive around 3 PM.

He failed to return by 6 PM when all game drives should have ended, and the car rental company failed to locate him on its GPS tracking system.

It later emerged that Hoberg’s car had developed a mechanical fault deep in the jungle.

More: Pindula News

