Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Kick Off Postponed

15 minutes ago Mon, 26 Feb 2024 16:23:20 GMT

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed the kick-off of the 2024 from the first weekend of March to the 9th.

In a statement issued on Monday, 26 February, PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare said the 2024 Castle Lager PSL championship has been delayed to ensure that there are safe, secure and adequate venues for the matches. Said Bare: