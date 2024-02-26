Pindula|Search Pindula
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Kick Off Postponed

15 minutes agoMon, 26 Feb 2024 16:23:20 GMT
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has postponed the kick-off of the 2024 from the first weekend of March to the 9th.

In a statement issued on Monday, 26 February, PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare said the 2024 Castle Lager PSL championship has been delayed to ensure that there are safe, secure and adequate venues for the matches. Said Bare:

All stakeholders are advised that the 2024 Castle Lager PSL championship will commence on the 9th of March 2024.

This has been necessitated by the need to ensure that we have safe, secure and adequate venues to host Castle Lager PSL matches.

The PSL has admitted to “fixing” the Battle of Zimbabwe fixture between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium to ensure that it is played on the first weekend of the season.

The full fixtures list has already been released.

