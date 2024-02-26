CCC's "Interim Steering Committee" Suspends Tshabangu

In a statement issued on 22 February, Mhlanga said Tshabangu is now suspended and Ncube is not the CCC leader, but Tshuma is.

Apart from Welshman Ncube and Tshuma, others who claim to be leaders or are said to be the leaders of CCC after Nelson Chamisa left the party last month include Jameson Timba and Promise Mkhwananzi.

The CCC self-appointed interim steering committee also said Ncube’s claim to be the new interim leader is unfounded and rejected. Reads the statement:

The CCC party through its interim standing committee would like to update the citizens of the Zimbabwe International Community, all stakeholders of the change champions that is “Umgwazo” up to the street champions of the new development within the CCC party and in our space within the Governance structure of the country.

The National Assembly, the Lower House, the Upper House, the Ministry of Local Government, ZEC, and the Ministry of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The 2019 structure that was announced by Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume appointing Professor Welshman Ncube as an Interim President rotationally (2019 Congress Structure) is a new Party of their own (CCC-W).

While the formalized CCC that fielded double candidates, constitutionalised, recalled and the one that appointed the Interim SG Sengezo Tshabangu is the one that was led by the former President Nelson Chamisa who recently resigned from the CCC Party leaving us with the interim standing committee now led by the Interim Chairman Dingilizwe Tshuma who will lead the party for the next 90 days until a congress date has been set.

The CCC interim standing Committee sat on 21 February 2024 with great concern about the appointed CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu for not attending our meetings on several occasions through invitations to him and further went on to submit a Bulawayo Senate and Proportional Representation Replacement list to ZEC.

That was not agreed upon by the Interim Standing committee in our last meeting but he submitted his own decided list.

He then went on to engage Jacob Mapfume (The Harare Mayor), Professor Welshman Ncube and Honourable Tendai Biti’s team who were not part of the Interim standing committee that appointed him (S. Tshabangu) as the CCC Interim Secretary General.

The CCC Interim Committee resolved the following in the 21st February 2024 meeting:

a) With immediate effect, the CCC Party has suspended the CCC Interim S. G. Sengezo Tshabangu pending a Disciplinary Hearing.

b) The CCC Interim Standing Committee is disassociating itself from the Professor Welshman Ncube CCC-led Party.

c) The CCC Party Interim standing committee again nullified the Bulawayo Senate and Proportional Representation Replacement List that was submitted by the CCC Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu to ZEC.

d) All elected members of Parliament, Council, and Senate on 23 August 2023 to remain in their mandated duty up to the end of the term of office.

e) To further consult the stakeholders and citizens on the way forward.