Ibhetshu Likazulu Vows To Erect More Gukurahundi Memorial Plaques

8 minutes ago Mon, 26 Feb 2024 06:40:22 GMT

Bulawayo-based pressure group Ibhetshu Likazulu has continued to erect Gukurahundi memorial plaques in Matabeleland South Province to remember thousands of people who were killed during the 1980s disturbances.

Ibhetshu Likazulu recently erected a fourth memorial plaque in Bhalagwe, Matobo, where some of the victims of Gukurahundi were buried in mass graves.

In 2022, the third plaque erected at Bhalagwe was bombed by suspected State agents.

