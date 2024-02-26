Ngezi Platinum Stars Crowned Castle Challenge Cup Champions

6 minutes ago Mon, 26 Feb 2024 09:55:51 GMT

Ngezi Platinum Stars picked up their first piece of silverware this season, the Castle Challenge Cup, after beating Dynamos at Baobab Stadium on Saturday, 24 February.

The Castle Challenge Cup is contested by the previous season’s Premier Soccer League winner and the Chibuku Super Cup winner.

Claude Mapoka gave Ngezi Platinum Stars the lead five minutes before the break before second-half substitute Ellson Mweha sealed the win 20 minutes from the final whistle when his powerful grounder struck the back of the net.

