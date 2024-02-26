Ngezi Platinum Stars Crowned Castle Challenge Cup Champions
Ngezi Platinum Stars picked up their first piece of silverware this season, the Castle Challenge Cup, after beating Dynamos at Baobab Stadium on Saturday, 24 February.
The Castle Challenge Cup is contested by the previous season’s Premier Soccer League winner and the Chibuku Super Cup winner.
Claude Mapoka gave Ngezi Platinum Stars the lead five minutes before the break before second-half substitute Ellson Mweha sealed the win 20 minutes from the final whistle when his powerful grounder struck the back of the net.
Speaking after the match, Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Takesure Chiragwi said the victory is a confidence boost for his team going into the 2024 PSL season. He said:
We are very happy; it is the dream of every coach and player to win a trophy and put silverware into the cabinet.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
When you win such games, it gives you confidence, which is very important going into the season.
It is good for the Champions to keep winning and keep that mentality going forward.
Dynamos’ coach, Genesis Mangombe, said his team conceded soft goals adding the errors have to be addressed in the upoming season. He said:
When you play professional football, you can’t afford to make such kind of mistakes.
All we can do now is learn from those errors and hopefully address them before we go into the new season.
The goals were soft and silly and you cannot win matches from such mistakes.
More: Pindula News