One-year-old Child Succumbs To Boiling Water Burns

The ZRP reports a sad incident which occurred at a house in Zengeza 5 Chitungwiza on 22/02/24 in which a 1-year-old female juvenile died. The victim allegedly pushed a gas stove which had a pot with boiling water on 20/02/24 while her mother was doing household chores. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash The pot fell on the victim. She sustained serious burn injuries. The victim later succumbed to the injuries on admission at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

This comes after two minors, aged four and six respectively, were electrocuted whilst sleeping in a room at a house in Kuwadzana 5, Harare on Monday last week.

The ZRP said the minors were electrocuted after getting in contact with an upright refrigerator which had an electrical fault.

Both incidents highlight the need for parents and guardians to keep all harmful objects out of the reach of toddlers and little children all the time.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment