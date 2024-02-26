Zambia’s Kwacha Is The Best Performing Currency In Africa In 2024

4 minutes ago Mon, 26 Feb 2024 06:17:01 GMT

Zambia’s Kwacha is Africa’s best-performing currency against the United States dollar so far this year after the Bank of Zambia (central bank) sharply tightened monetary policy.

As reported by ZimLive, the Kwacha has rallied 13.8% to 22.8 against the US dollar in 2024, according to LSEG data.

This came after the Bank of Zambia raised commercial banks’ reserve ratios and then hiked interest rates earlier this month, in a bid to reverse a decline in the currency that had pushed up inflation.

