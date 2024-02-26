Zimbabwean Doctor Honoured In The UK

I am keen on contributing to the ongoing development of emergency and retrieval medicine services and the speciality at large.

I am part of the Zimbabwe Emergency Medicine Society, an organisation dedicated to the development of emergency medicine recognition, development and future training.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

I believe our Zimbabwean health sector has got great-minded clinicians and scholars who are eager to work towards this vision.

Alison Lois Gourdie was born in Aberdeen on 24 January 1958. She celebrated the end of her training in Accident and Emergency Medicine in 1992 by travelling to Nepal for a trekking holiday.

The plane Gourdie was flying in crashed on a hillside near Kathmandu Airport, killing her and other 167 passengers.

After her death at the age of 34, Gourdie’s family set up a fund in conjunction with the faculty of A&E Medicine (now the Royal College of Emergency Medicine) to support and reward doctors in training in emergency medicine.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment