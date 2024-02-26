Zimbabwean Doctor Honoured In The UK
A United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean medical doctor Ronald Manuhwa has been honoured with an Allison Gourdie Medal after completing an emergency medicine postgraduate diploma with the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.
The annual Alison Gourdie Medal is given to the candidate with the best overall performance in the Fellowship Examination of the College of Emergency Medicine. Manuhwa said (via NewsDay):
It was shocking to be accorded the award, I did not expect it. I have read about Dr Alison Gourdie and her work so to be awarded a medal in her name is just humbling…Feedback
I am keen on contributing to the ongoing development of emergency and retrieval medicine services and the speciality at large.
I am part of the Zimbabwe Emergency Medicine Society, an organisation dedicated to the development of emergency medicine recognition, development and future training.
I believe our Zimbabwean health sector has got great-minded clinicians and scholars who are eager to work towards this vision.
Alison Lois Gourdie was born in Aberdeen on 24 January 1958. She celebrated the end of her training in Accident and Emergency Medicine in 1992 by travelling to Nepal for a trekking holiday.
The plane Gourdie was flying in crashed on a hillside near Kathmandu Airport, killing her and other 167 passengers.
After her death at the age of 34, Gourdie’s family set up a fund in conjunction with the faculty of A&E Medicine (now the Royal College of Emergency Medicine) to support and reward doctors in training in emergency medicine.
